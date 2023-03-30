Alpharetta Farmers Market vendors prep for opening day

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The annual Alpharetta Farmers Market is set to return for its 17th year at City Center April 1.

The market will include 140 vendors featuring everything from salsa to fresh coffee.

Alpharetta Business Association Farmers Market Liaison Beth Johnson said the market draws crowds of around 2,000-3,000 each Saturday. Johnson oversees the acceptance of vendors and ensuring market guidelines are followed.

“We try to be cognizant of the different types of vendors and what kind of products that they're selling so there's not a ton of duplication,” Johnson said.

Johnson, who has attended the market for years, said she has witnessed it grow from a group of 25 vendors on Old Roswell Street to an event that draws thousands.

“We want to have the farmers market be a fun, family-friendly kind of environment where people can grab something to eat, grab a cup of coffee and a croissant or a breakfast quesadilla or something to just walk around and enjoy the outdoor venue,” Johnson said.

This year, Johnson said the market will feature long-time vendors, as well as new faces, such as a keto bakery booth and new bagel and biscuit vendors.

Latin Stove makes a comeback

Christine Marshall, co-owner of Latin Stove, said her booth returns for its first full year following a successful start last fall.

Marshall said she quit her corporate job in March 2022 to start her own business, and that October she and her husband Anderson launched Latin Stove, which offers empanadas, meals, sides and seasonal specials.

“With our booth at the farmers market, I mean, we encourage customers to come and try samples, figure out what flavor they like,” Marshall said. “As far as Latin Stove the company itself, we're just wanting to continue to expand. We want to serve the customers in Alpharetta and Roswell and Cumming and all the surrounding areas as much as possible.”

Marshall said this is her 20th year cooking beef and cheese empanadas. She said her family is from the Azores Islands, which gives her empanadas a unique twist.

“It's just something to have fun with and meet a lot of people, and everyone's just so excited to try them,” Marshall said. “So, it's really kind of taken on a life of its own, and we're just super grateful and thankful.”

At this year’s market, Marshall said the booth will host a spring flavor contest April 8, which is National Empanada Day. She said whoever guesses Latin Stove’s next flavor will receive a free dozen empanadas of their choice.

Marshall said she is also considering launching a customer appreciation rewards program so frequent customers can receive a free empanada.

“We just want to say thank you,” Marshall said. “It doesn't matter if somebody purchases one item or 10. I mean, they're all treated with respect, and we're super grateful for them.”

Latin Stove will be at the farmers market Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 1-Oct. 31 and from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in November.

Online orders and more information can be found at https://www.latinstove.com/.

Over 15 years of success

David Hampton Bugg, owner of David’s WOW Garden Super Bee, said his business has secured a huge following at the market over the years.

“David's Garden is noted for our highest quality and healthiest honey, bee pollen, pickles and other products that are fresh from the garden, just like grandmother's,” Bugg said.

After 15 years at the market, Bugg said he has also witnessed the growth and success of the event, and the Alpharetta Farmers Market is the best in the state.

He said the booth will sell a new black-eyed pea relish this year, but it will feature other popular staples as well, such as hot and plain pickled okra and crunchy pickles.

Bugg said 60 percent of his sales are from honey and bee pollen, which improves energy and sleep. The remaining 40 percent of sales include jams, jelly and preserves; chow chow; soup bases; hors d’oeuvre jelly; sauces; and other pickled vegetables.

“Those customers are just phenomenal,” Bugg said. “And they come year after year, week after week. We have such loyal customers, and we have thousands of customers that come through every Saturday through the market.”

David’s WOW Garden Super Bee stops at the market every Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. through October and from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in November. The business’s online shop is https://davidswowgarden.com/.

A complete vendor list at the farmers market can be found at https://alpharettafarmersmarket.com/vendors/. For weather updates, follow the Alpharetta Farmers Market Instagram and Facebook pages.