Alpharetta, Cumming churches donate pajamas to foster kids

METRO ATLANTA — Losing an hour to daylight saving time may not be pleasant, but it can be a bit more comfortable in pajamas.
Alpharetta’s North Point Community Church and Cumming’s Browns Bridge Church leveraged the start of daylight saving time March 13 by asking churchgoers to bring their kids to church in pajamas and bring new pajamas to donate to kids in foster care.
Four other North Point Ministries churches across Metro Atlanta did the same, bringing in a total of nearly 3,000 pairs of pajamas. The pajamas will be distributed to kids in need by the Foster Care Support Foundation, Bald Ridge Lodge, Forsyth County Schools and the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.
“Losing an hour can be tough, so we turned the morning into a pajama party,” said Amy
Ostrander, who leads North Point’s children’s experiences. “Kids had fun wearing pajamas to church and giving pajamas to help children in foster care.”
According to the Division of Family and Children Services, there are nearly 12,000 children in foster care in Georgia.