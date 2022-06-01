Alpharetta church holds food drive for NFCC

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Amid rising costs for everyday goods, an Alpharetta church is encouraging the community to help those facing food insecurity.
North Point Community Church will hold a food drive from June 3-11 to restock the shelves of North Fulton Community Charities. The drive aims to alleviate some of the high need for food assistance in the area.
Donors can drop off food between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. in bins on either side of the church building at 4350 North Point Parkway. Monetary donations can also be made online, which will allow North Fulton Community Charities to purchase other staples.
Most-needed items include peanut butter and jelly, soup cans, canned vegetables, tomato products, beans and canned meals. A full list, as well as an online donation portal, can be found at northpoint.org/community-fooddrive.
“We are seeing more families in need, and donations buy far less food than they did before,” said Melody Fortin, North Fulton Community Charities’ director of food pantry services. “A can of beans has almost doubled in price. Donors are also being hit with increased costs, and many are donating less as a result. Keeping food on the tables of our community wouldn’t be possible without efforts like this food drive.”
North Fulton Community Charities assists North Fulton residents with emergency needs, and its pantry is open to the public six days a week. More than 140 local families receive food from the pantry daily.
— Jake Drukman