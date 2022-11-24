Alpharetta American Legion to hit 12,000 packages sent

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — American Legion Post 201 in Alpharetta is about to hit an important milestone – nearing a total of 12,000 packages sent to military members overseas.
Over a period of 19 years, the post has sent thousands of packages to deployed soldiers, boosting their morale with candy, snacks and personal care items donated by members of the Alpharetta community who want to share their appreciation and support.
“The program is the brainchild of Legionnaire Steve Olesnevich who has chaired the program since its inception,” Post spokesman Marty Farrell said. “According to Olesnevich, most of the items in the packages are purchased with funds donated by residents and local businesses and organizations.”
In total, community members have also donated over $100,000 to cover postage for the care packages.
Farrell said care packages have a huge and lasting impact on the servicemen and women that they were delivered to. Including multiple current post members, who received similar packages when they were deployed abroad.
“Legionnaire Mike Carroll, a retired Air Force master sergeant with 22 years of service, never forgot the joy of receiving packages from home while he was deployed during Desert Storm,” Farrell said.
Anyone wishing to support Post 201’s Troop Package Program can send donations care of American Legion Post 201, PO Box 314, Alpharetta, GA 30009.