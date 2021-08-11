ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta American Legion welcomed its 2021-2022 leadership at its July 17 installation ceremony.
The new Commander of Post 201 is Fred Mahony of Alpharetta. Mahoney is a retired Air Force officer who received his commission upon graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Leading Auxiliary Unit 201 is a familiar figure at the Wills Road organization, Judy Lively was sworn-in to her third consecutive term as the group’s leader. Lively also served two previous terms as president in the last decade.
Taking the oath of office for the 15th consecutive year was Derek Garmon, as Commander of the Sons of the American Legion.
