Act3 Productions posts 2023-24 season lineup

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Act3 Productions in Sandy Springs recently announced the lineup of shows and performances for the 2023-24 season.
Officials said the season will open Sept. 8 with the musical comedy “Xanadu.” It will also feature a comedy from Atlanta playwright Topher Payne, a musical comedy revue, and a comedic farce.
Shows included in the 2023-24 season will include the following performances:
• “Xanadu” directed by Charlie Miller –Sept. 8 to 24
• “Perfect Arrangement” directed by Amy Cain – Oct. 13 to 29
• “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” directed by Cathe Hall Payne – Feb. 9 to 25
• “Lend Me a Tenor” directed by Jared Wright – March 15 to 31
Season ticket packages are available for the 2023-24 season and can be purchased for between $68 and $108.
For more information about Act3 Productions and upcoming shows, visit www.act3prod.org or call the box office at 770-241-1905.