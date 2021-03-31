JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The Georgia College Press Association held a virtual ceremony Feb. 9 for the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest winners. Johns Creek native, Journey Sherman placed 2nd in the state for her series, “Black While at Tech,” a column she pitched and penned for the Georgia Tech Technique newspaper where she serves as opinions editor.
Sherman also hosts a weekly Georgia Tech radio show on 91.1 FM WREK radio, and is completing her year-long internship with The People Store where she has been exposed to the legal and promotional aspects of commercials and social media campaigns.
She is a 2017 graduate of Chattahoochee High School where she served as editor and Entertainment Section editor for digital and print versions of the high school’s Speculator newspaper.
Journey will be graduating summa cum laude from Georgia Tech in May, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in media and communications. She plans to attend law school and pursue a career in entertainment law.
