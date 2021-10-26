Catherine Lautenbacher: Council Post 1, District 1

I am a 21-year resident, with an aerospace engineering degree and an MBA. I was an intelligence officer in the Air Force. I was president of Mill Glen, CAC, and Dunwoody Nature Center. I serve on the Discover Dunwoody Board. I work as Program Director for Leadership Sandy Springs.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: I think our greatest challenge is bringing Dunwoody Village into the 21st century. Improving Dunwoody Village does not mean building a new Avalon. It does not mean adding housing. I love passing by the Crossfit Dunwoody in the former Jiffy Lube site. It’s quirky but cool. I’d like to maximize what we have. Like Canton Street, but with better parking. That’s what I see for the Village. We’re going to see that with the new David Abes restaurants. The city’s role should be to foster those unique concepts. The Development Authority has kicked in funding $160,000 to improve the Village. I want to see more of that. The city could be in a position to buy some property in the Village. Let’s take a more active role.
Q: Dunwoody is evolving as a community. In what ways are you qualified to represent an increasingly diverse population? How will you ensure their interests are represented and their voices are heard?
A: Coming from a military background, I truly believe in service before self. Taking on this role isn’t about me; it is about being a conduit for all the residents to have their voices heard. We are lucky to live in this diverse community. That diversity makes us stronger — but only if we bring all the voices to the table. I will be very responsive to all comments and concerns from the residents and business owners.
Q: The continuing development of the three P's (parks, police and paving) seems to be an ongoing priority for the current City Council. Do you agree or disagree with these priorities? Why or why not?
A: With 36% of operating budget, I believe police is well funded. I know paving is on a schedule; I would not add any more money to that. With new parks coming online, we need an infusion of money there. Other cities are passing us by. It is time for a parks bond. I also hope the city can buy in Dunwoody Village to help stimulate creative use of the space.
