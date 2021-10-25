Cassandra Littlejohn: Post 3

Cassandra is a transformational leader. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in religious studies and is a certified life coach. As former school board chairwoman, she understands the importance of good governance, leadership, proper oversight, budgeting, transparency and community relations. She hopes to bring her experiences to Johns Creek City Council.
Q: What do you see as the city’s greatest challenge near-term, and have you any ideas on how to address it?
A: The City of Johns Creek has an esteemed reputation for incredibly ranked schools, low crime rates, a strong economy, top jobs, as well as diverse tribal demographics. While we are proud of these accomplishments, we must not rest on our laurels. Johns Creek is at a critical juncture in which some are fighting to maintain the current status quo while others are calling for noticeable changes. The uniqueness of who we are should not confound our needed development. With just weeks away from electing a new City Council, there is risk of decelerating years of discussions and decisions that have led to much-needed progress. We cannot allow ourselves to digress from the diligent progress made.
We need forward-thinking leadership, resolute in ensuring that we move forward with plans to address infrastructure improvements as an expected essential and that all stakeholders’ views are valued. Recognizing the need for smart growth is paramount in ensuring the long-term benefits of our great city. Working together with internal and external stakeholders to develop major projects like the Town Center, and other improvements will mean seeking out commonalities as we strive to grow an exceptionally improved Johns Creek.
Q: Which policy or project facing the council do you feel most passionate about, and how will you work to pass/complete it?
A: A lot of people in Johns Creek say that a Town Center is needed to enhance the quality of life in our city. I support the residents desire for innovative land development that will encourage economic growth and position Johns Creek to become a destination city.
As a trusted leader on City Council, I will work to move the city forward. Johns Creek Comprehensive Plan is a useful guide to ensure focus and timely execution. I promise to always engage the residents for input in decisions that affect our quality of life.
Q: What is the impact of misinformation in Johns Creek and how will you address it if elected?
A: Misinformation when deliberate is intended to deceive. I believe in transparency and honesty. When elected, I promise to be accountability in governing the people’s business, and “It’s All the People’s Business.” If you lose the confidence of your constituents, you can no longer be effective in a leadership role. I will ensure that our policies are clear and concise and will reflect our values for truth and honesty as means of doing business in Johns Creek.
