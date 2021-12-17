Yao Restaurant opens in Dunwoody

Name: Yao Restaurant
Owners: Taya Denmark and Vicky Weerasin
Description: Yao pays culinary homage to the vibrant Yaowarat neighborhood in Bangkok, an ancient Thai-Chinese community. The neighborhood is a paradise for food lovers because this cultural blending has created some of the most delicious eats on Earth. Spicy, crunchy, tangy and delectable dishes are handed down over many generations.
Opened: September 2021
Phone: (770) 557-0353
Address: 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy NE, Suite H31 Dunwoody, GA 30346
Website: yaoatlanta.com/
