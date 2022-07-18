Whitetail Bicycles brings bikes, coffee and booze together in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — If you’re thinking about a place to buy a bike, a place to pick up coffee and a place to grab a beer, you’re likely thinking about three different places. But nestled in downtown Milton is a unique shop where you can do all three.

For six years, Whitetail Bicycles & Coffee Company has been serving up java and selling bikes on the corner of Mid Broadwell Road and Mayfield Road. Owner Shaune Huysamen’s original idea was just to open a coffee shop, but he felt the building’s lack of parking would make it hard for a standalone coffee bar to thrive.

That’s when his love of bikes came into the picture.

Huysamen, a native of Capetown, South Africa, started racing bikes at age 10. He moved to North Fulton County in 1999 after graduating secondary school. He originally intended to return to South Africa to attend the University of Capetown to study sports medicine or physical therapy after a year, but he fell in love with the U.S. and decided to stay.

“Honestly, it sounds corny, but I love America,” Huysamen said. “I think it’s a great country. A lot of opportunity and good culture. It’s very similar in a lot of ways to South Africa, but also big, big differences in some other aspects.”

After relocating permanently to Georgia, Huysamen spent years in the real estate business before deciding to open Whitetail. The shop focuses on selling high-end road bikes and gravel bikes. It also offers bike repair services. Huysamen said the gravel roads in Milton have helped the shop carve out a niche in the market.

Mixing it up

On the beverage side of business, Whitetail had to stick to coffee his first two years of operation. When the city loosened some of its regulations and allow open alcohol containers in the Crabapple district in 2017, Huysamen was able to obtain a limited tap license that allows him to serve limited amounts of beer from local Georgia breweries.

Huysamen said the bikes drive the business because not many customers come in just to buy a coffee or a beer. He also noted that Whitetail’s limited java selection is primarily aimed at “coffee snobs.”

“Being in Milton, most of these people, they’re not really coffee drinkers, they’re like dessert drinkers,” Huysamen said. “They go to Starbucks. I hate to say it, I’m a huge coffee snob. That’s not coffee. This is kind of for purists, people who know coffee. It’s not Starbucks where you have a frappe, a Frappuccino. We just don’t have that.”

Huysamen said the retail bike industry is difficult to break into, and he opened Whitetail with no prior experience. Some of the bicycle brands he wanted to sell wouldn’t work with someone who wasn’t established, he said, and the business operated at a loss the first three years. But, business took off soon after, he said, especially in 2020 when the pandemic forced people to search for more outdoor activities.

Huysamen said running such a small business takes a lot of work, but his family’s support has helped him succeed.

Relocation in the works

At the end of the 2022, Whitetail’s Milton location will move down the street to Crabapple Road, near Nest Cafe. He said the owner of the building he now rents on Mid Broadwell Road has sold the property, a development he didn’t see coming until he noticed surveyors outside the building two days in a row. Huysamen said he was luckily able to find the new location with the help of a developer he knows, and that the new location will offer him more space.

“It all worked out well,” Huysamen said. “Something really sucky turned into a positive. It’s a bigger space, it’ll be better parking. We’re going to expand on the coffee. I think we’ll have a lot more walk-up traffic.”

In addition to his new opportunity to expand in Milton, Huysamen also opened a new branch of the business in Canton, where he lived briefly. The current space is solely a coffee shop, under the name Whitetail Coffee Company, but he’s also working on opening a chapter of the bike shop in the same development.

“It’s been fantastic,” Huysamen said. “Canton is definitely on the move, too. It’s really cool to see these little towns blowing up.”