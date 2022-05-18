Wellstar spends $10 million on cancer center expansion

ROSWELL, Ga. — Wellstar North Fulton Hospital is investing approximately $10 million to expand its cancer center program over the next year.

Jon-Paul Croom, president of Wellstar North Fulton Hospital, says the fully comprehensive cancer center will house surgical, medical and radiation oncology, and an approximately $6 million CyberKnife system to treat everything from brain tumors and prostate cancers to lung cancers.

CyberKnife technology, a non-invasive option for surgically complex or inoperable tumors that enables the radiation oncologist to deliver targeted, high doses of radiation, requires no anesthesia, hospitalization or lengthy recovery period. Wellstar North Fulton’s sister facility, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, is currently the only program in Atlanta that offers patients with this capability.

Up till now, patients have had to wait up to four weeks to get on the CyberKnife machine. Dr. Mark McLaughlin, a radiation oncologist who is spearheading the expansion, said anywhere from 10 to 15 patients a week are transferred from North Fulton to the Kennestone location to have their radiation treatment.

“They’re either outpatients who live in the Roswell, Alpharetta area, or they’re in-patients who have to be transferred from one hospital to the other to get radiation because they’re so sick,” McLaughlin said. “Our expectation is, once we get situated here and have full-time staff, that is going to grow incrementally.”

McLaughlin has been at Wellstar North Fulton for about three and a-half years and with the Wellstar system since 2005. Before that, he worked at the Mayo Clinic for nearly 14 years but came back to take care of his parents when they had cancer. Having been on both sides, McLaughlin said he hopes Wellstar North Fulton can become a “cancer destination” for the community.

“When my parents were diagnosed with cancer, I remember I had to go to one building, to another, to another,” McLaughlin said. “It wasn’t all concrete. At North Fulton, our goal is to have everything together, so the patient can come to one destination and meet multiple physicians. It promotes efficiency, quicker care and better communication.”

Croom said this will all complement Wellstar North Fulton’s STAT Clinics, which is one of the things that makes its cancer services so unique. The STAT Clinics bring multiple cancer experts, including medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, cancer surgeons and other specialists, to collaborate and offer a personalized treatment plan. As a result, patients and their families are able to ask questions, make decisions and start treatment sooner.

“This is something that’s been offered here for a while but will become better as we add on radiation,” Croom said. “… It truly reduces anxiety when it comes to waiting for the process to start, so it’s really something that I think makes this hospital very special. And, as we grow, that’s going to continue to be something very special that we have here. That truly is a concierge type touch we offer to everybody.”

Over the next 12 months, Croom said, the hospital is also working with North Georgia Oncology Centers, or NGOC, to move its infusion center to Wellstar North Fulton’s 4500 building, so they can provide chemotherapy. NGOC and the Mayo Clinic partner with Wellstar North Fulton to provide research.

Additionally, Croom said, the hospital is building out its radiation therapy on the ground floor of the 4500 building to include a vault with thick walls to contain the radiation during treatment using the CyberKnife machine.

“Our cancer center will be both in the existing building and the new building that will be attached to that,” Croom said. “… So, we’re really taking a step beyond what’s being offered here and adding more to the excellent care already being offered in the Roswell, Alpharetta area.”

Croom said the expansion is expected to add 20 or so jobs, with more to come as the cancer center grows.

A groundbreaking ceremony, which will serve as Wellstar North Fulton’s official announcement, is slated for Wednesday, May 25.