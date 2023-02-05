Wellstar North Fulton certified as comprehensive stroke center

ROSWELL, Ga. — Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center in Roswell received comprehensive stroke center certification from national health nonprofit the Joint Commission on Jan. 31.
As a comprehensive stroke center, Wellstar North Fulton offers advanced diagnostic and therapy tools to treat highly complex stroke cases. The tools include neuro intensive care units, minimally invasive treatments, high-tech imaging and around-the-clock care done with artificial intelligence.
Georgia is part of the “stroke belt,” a group of 11 states in the Southeast where the mortality rate is 10 percent above the national average.
“When you have a stroke, every second counts,” said Jon-Paul Croom, president of Wellstar North Fulton. “Getting fast, expert stroke care can mean the difference between life, death or lasting brain damage.”
Croom said the certification informs the community that they “don’t have to go far to receive the best treatment possible.”
North Fulton is the second Wellstar medical center to receive a comprehensive stroke center certification in Georgia. There are eight comprehensive stroke centers across the state. Wellstar Kennestone Regional medical Center in Marietta is also certified by the Joint Commission.