Wellstar Health System  welcomes new surgeon

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Wellstar Health System recently welcomed a new doctor and surgeon at its Orthopedics and Sports Medicine practice on Upper Hembree Road in Alpharetta.
Officials with the hospital system said Dr. Eric Kiskaddon, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, recently joined the Alpharetta practice after years of practice and research in the orthopedic field.
“I was drawn to Wellstar by the opportunity to build a truly unique joint replacement program, while working with a dedicated and compassionate team,” Kiskaddon said. “I look forward to working with the community of Wellstar physicians and providers to provide a world-class joint replacement experience for our patients.”
Kiskaddon received his doctorate of medicine at the University of Louisville, where he was named to the Gold Humanism Honor Society, officials said. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, serving as administrative chief resident and was named an emerging leader by the American Orthopedic Association.
Following residency, he completed a fellowship in adult reconstruction at The Ohio State University.
“He performs direct anterior approach and posterior approach total hip replacement, total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, and revision hip and knee replacement,” officials said. “In addition, he manages fractures around prior joint replacements as well as infected hip and knee replacements.”
For more information about Kiskaddon, Wellstar Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine or to schedule an appointment, please visit wellstar.org or call 470-267-0410.