Voting begins for the Best of Perimeter

DUNWOODY, Ga. – There are more than 2,000 businesses in the Perimeter area that the public thinks are the best.

That’s how many services, companies and people were nominated in the 2022 Best of Perimeter contest. Now it’s time to find the winners.

Open nominations for the second annual contest were held from December 15, 2021 to January 15. Now top contenders in each category are now listed on the ballot at bestofperimeter.com.

From February 15 to March 15 the public is invited to vote for their favorites, eventually crowning the Best of the Best.

The contest is free for anyone to participate, with a focus on readers in the Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs area.

Best of Perimeter is presented by Appen Media Group, which also produces the Best of North Atlanta contests.

“Being recognized as one of the best by the people in your local community is an honor,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Mike Dorman said. “The support received last year and so far this year has been beyond our expectations and reflects the vibrancy of the great communities that we serve.”

The 2022 ballot features more than 200 categories, highlighting a wide array of local businesses and people. New selections this year include Best Bartender, Best Personal Trainer and Best Tree Service.

More information can be found by going to bestofperimeter.com or emailing bestof@appenmedia.com.