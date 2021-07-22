Veterinary Emergency Group in Alpharetta

Business Name: Veterinary Emergency Group

Owner: David Bessler

Business description: The Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is founded on a single mission: helping people and their pets when they need it most. VEG’s rapidly growing group of hospitals has revolutionized pet emergency with a client-centered approach, rapid response times and a highly trained emergency-focused staff.

Opened: June 2021

Phone: (404) 445-8222

Address: 2725 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Website: https://veterinaryemergen-cygroup.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.