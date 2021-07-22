Business Name: Veterinary Emergency Group
Owner: David Bessler
Business description: The Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is founded on a single mission: helping people and their pets when they need it most. VEG’s rapidly growing group of hospitals has revolutionized pet emergency with a client-centered approach, rapid response times and a highly trained emergency-focused staff.
Opened: June 2021
Phone: (404) 445-8222
Address: 2725 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30009
