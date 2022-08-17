Vertical construction begins at Forsyth Commerce Center

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Construction on a 94-acre industrial development along Ga. 400 in south Forsyth County recently entered a new phase, as builders began vertical construction with a “tilt up” ceremony.
Project representatives, local officials and area residents gathered at the future home of the Forsyth Commerce Center on Aug. 5, to see how Phase I of the 880,000-square-foot project is progressing and witness a large wall erected, marking the project’s first vertical construction.
The Forsyth Commerce Center, off Ga. 9 and Ga. 400 in south Forsyth, will eventually contain six industrial buildings at full buildout. Phase I of the project includes two building totaling 359,000 square feet that are expected to be completed in October, according to the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
“Forsyth Commerce Center is an overall $75 million investment in Forsyth County,” James McCoy, president and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce said in a statement. “We know that interest in the space is extremely high, and we will continue to work closely with McDonald Development Company to help support their investment in our community.”
This project continues a growing trend of industrial development projects that Forsyth County has seen in recent years, county officials said. The trend is expected to continue, due to recent local investments in water and sewer projects for industrial developments.
“Forsyth County is a safe investment for commercial developers with an eye toward high quality companies with high quality talent,” Forsyth County District 2 Commissioner Alfred John said.
“We have had some big wins over the last few years, and it is only the beginning,” he stated.
McDonald Development Company is leading the Forsyth Commerce Center project, and previously built developments in the north Fulton County and greater Atlanta area, including parts of the Windward Business Park in Alpharetta.