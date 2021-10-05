Name: Urban Hardware
Owner: Lee Pell
Business description: Urban Hardware is a hardware store worthy of your hard work. As a True Value affiliate, we are here for you. Urban Hardware has the upscale and affordable assortment of quality products to make every project perfect. We offer Weber Grills, Traeger Grills, DeWalt Tools, Echo, EGO, and a whole lot more. Come by and see for yourself all we have to offer.
Month opened: September
Address: 12305 Crabapple Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004
Phone Number: (770) 299-8225
Web Address: urbanhardware.com
