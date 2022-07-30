Ultimate Hydration and Wellness Clinic now open in Roswell

Business: Ultimate Hydration and Wellness Clinic
Owner: Folake Osibanjo, FNP-C
Description: Ultimate Hydration and Wellness Clinic is a medical practice specializing in intravenous hydration and IV vitamin therapy. Owned and operated by a board-certified family nurse practitioner with over 15 years of nursing experience, we also provide weight loss management, wellness screenings and lab testing.
Opened: January 2022
Address: 1905 Woodstock Road, Suite 6100, Roswell, GA 30075
Phone: 470-285-2750
Website: ultimatehydrationandwellness.com