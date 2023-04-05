Tres Lunas infuses flavor and experience at Milton tequila bar

MILTON, Ga. — A salient bond among women translates into the everyday operations at Tres Lunas, an infused tequila bar off Crabapple Road.

Many businesses tout a family atmosphere. But at Tres Lunas, the culture is in the hands of owner Debbie Rouillier’s daughters, Alyssa Rouillier, Joye Rouillier and Allie Ihara who authentically create a welcoming, familiar space to those walking in the door. They’re always on-site, steering the ship and ensuring that returning patrons are greeted by name.

Their familial relationships inspired the business name, which translates to three moons and represents the sisters. By the bar and below a Tres Lunas sign, a dark purple clock hangs, and on its face is a silhouette of three women jumping together under a glowing moon.

Allie’s husband, Jake Ihara, is the executive chef at Tres Lunas. A 2003 graduate of California Culinary Academy, Jake takes influence from his home state of California when concocting dishes that consist of a Mexican flavor palate and his Japanese background.

The restaurant boasts a collision of flavor and experience, referring to Jake’s unique plates using locally sourced and fresh ingredients, and the customer service offered at Tres Lunas.

“You get the best of both worlds here,” said Alyssa, second-in-command to Jake in the kitchen. “The experience is something you can't really find anywhere else.”

Before opening, Debbie, Alyssa and Joye sat at a high-top table describing the business, sometimes finishing each other's sentences. When talking finances, Debbie said acquiring the business was a blessing. Joye, who manages the front of house, stepped in and said the cost of business is priceless.

“This is the price — the love, the passion, family, unity, collaborations, coming together as one,” Joye said.

The restaurant is modern and spacious with tall ceilings. Acrylic pourings cover the walls. A replica of a Volkswagen bus greets visitors entering the patio within eyesight of the bar, an area lined with large windows and white lights, emitting a beach feel.

“We’re a vibey restaurant,” Alyssa said. “A place where you can go and be yourself.”

The restaurant business was instilled into the sisters at a young age. Their father, who died in 2016, was a chef. Tres Lunas was established in his honor.

Joye had been working in the same building for more than 10 years. While the family took over the business in November 2021, the building has been home to other restaurants. Most recently, the building housed a Mexican restaurant.

Over time, the Tres Lunas menu has transitioned from traditional Mexican to an infused style — honed during the weekend with Chef’s specials.

A new menu is set to be released in April, Alyssa said, the one-year anniversary of the restaurant’s official name change. Tres Lunas also has a brunch selection, offering churro French toast and chilaquiles with vegan and vegetarian options.

In addition to infused food, Allie works behind the bar creating specialized margaritas, incorporating fresh fruits.

Alyssa’s 14-year-old daughter, Aniyah, also works at Tres Lunas as a hostess, the “little sidekick” to Joye. She also watches over kids in the restaurant’s play area, whose parents are back at the table. By the entrance, there’s a room that holds a large Connect 4 set and other toys.

“There's not one person that doesn't fit the piece to our puzzle,” Joye said, praising the staff. “They all come in on time. They show up with the love and passion that we have.”