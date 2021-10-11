Topside Tap Trail encourages tourism to local breweries

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The local brewery scene in Roswell, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs announced their partnership to launch Topside Tap Trail.
The trail was established in October of 2020 by the destination marketing organizations for the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Sandy Springs and Visit Roswell with the intention to support North Fulton County’s craft beer culture along the Ga. 400 corridor.
Janet Rodgers, president & CEO of Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the Tap Trail is another unique way that Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs can invite travelers to visit and enjoy local destinations.
Each brewery on the trail offers a variety of craft beer, food and atmosphere. The trail includes seven local breweries: From The Earth Brewing Company, Gate City Brewing, Variant Brewing Company, Currahee Brewing Company, Jekyll Brewing, Pontoon Brewing and Porter Pizza & Brewery.
“The craft beer industry is thriving in Georgia, and our cities have seven of the best breweries and brewpubs in the state,” Rodgers said.
With the addition of the Passport Adventure, visitors can now take a commemorative koozie home with them to “remember the great time” they had along the Topside Tap Trail, Rogers said.
Variant Brewing Company puts out new beer almost every week.
Owner Matt Curling said to expect several varieties of beer during the Tap Trail. In previous weeks, Curling said his brewery released Tiramisu, which is an Imperial Pastry Stout, and was No. 9 on the top-rated new beers among 548 new beers released across the U.S. last week, according to Untappd.
A Roswell native, Curling said owning his own brewery in the city has meant a great deal.
“I was born and raised in Roswell, so being able to open a business in my hometown and be a part of the local community is everything to me,” Curling said.
Curling also said the Georgia craft beer scene has flourished over the years within the close-knit community.
“It's wonderful to see events and promotions like Topside Tap Trail. It was just four years ago breweries in Georgia couldn't even sell beer on site and such an event would not even be possible,” Curling said.
The trail will be in full swing until June of 2022. For more information, go to www.topsidetaptrail.com or visit each city’s tourism bureau for their event schedule, social media as well as e-newsletters.
