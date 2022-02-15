 Skip to main content
New Business Spotlight

The Vick Koffee & Kocktails opens in Roswell

Name: The Vick Koffee & Kocktails

Owner: Kadijah J. Vickers

Description: The Vick is a full-service restaurant and bar with a built-in coffee house.

Opened: August 2021

Address: 1182 Canton Street Roswell Ga. 30075

Phone: 813-389-5872

Web address: www.koffeeandkocktails.com

