The Splatter Studio sparks joy, creativity in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — What makes art, art? Is art just paint on a canvas, clay on a wheel, or a moment in time frozen by an expertly snapped picture?

For the folks at The Splatter Studio in Sandy Springs, art goes beyond any form or medium, becoming a full-body experience that can inspire talent, emotion and creativity in even the least artistic of us.

Opened in 2020 by Howard Krinsky, owner of the Atlanta-based art supply store Binders, The Splatter Studio offers customers a chance to become Jackson Pollock for an hour or two by creating personal artworks in a riotous frenzy of paint.

Jenna Rees, chief brand officer for The Splatter Studio, said the business’s mission of being a “contemporary action painting experience” pays tribute to the Abstract Expressionism period in art history, where artists like Pollock, Willem De Kooning, Lee Krasner and others started experimenting with non-objective paintings, made through new techniques.

“Instead of just a traditional brush, they were using sticks and brooms, and whatever they could find,” Rees said. “It was a full body experience, experimental, and the paintings were totally non-objective.”

Today, customers at The Splatter Studio are encouraged to immerse themselves fully in the process of making art, in whatever way feels right to them.

“It's very therapeutic for people, a lot of people say that it's kind of like unofficial art therapy,” Rees said. “Action painting is all about experiencing the process of art making and not really being too attached to like the end result. It's not about coming in here and being an exceptional artist or creating a work of art that is necessarily going to make you famous.”

With admission to a “splatter session,” customers are given a protective poncho or Tyvek suit, goggles, paint sticks, brushes, paint blasters (squirt guns made from a foam material) and squirt bottles, along with a colorful panoply of paints, then set loose on a 16- by 20-inch canvas.

The reckless abandon and heights that past customers have gone to create their art, can be seen in the layers of paint coating nearly every wall in The Splatter Studio, all the way up to its lofty rafters.

Some customers, even people who have never shown any interest in the arts, find something inside them that has to come out when they step up to the canvas. And Rees said they are glad to be the ones sparking that creation.

“It's typically the people that say, ‘Oh, I've never even done anything like this before’ that come out with something really interesting,” she said.

Beyond the basic session, which costs $45 on weekdays and $65 on the weekends, The Splatter Studio offers a host of other classes, parties and experiences at their locations in Sandy Springs and Virginia Highlands.

“We just recently launched some new products at our Virginia Highlands location that are coming soon to Sandy Springs, one of which is a collaborative splatter session,” Rees said. “So rather than coming with your friend, each do your own painting, you're now coming together to create one larger painting.”

The business has attached itself to the idea of making sessions a bonding, teambuilding, or dating activity, with a new “date and create” session for couples, an adults-only session held each Friday night in Sandy Springs, and sessions held specifically for teambuilding within families, companies and other groups.

The Splatter Studio co-owner Fabrice Werner said over the past year, the Sandy Springs location has shown them how well the action painting experience works for business and corporate groups.

“We want to bring together two worlds, the art and the business world,” he said. “So, for instance, if you have a challenge around change management, that's one of the things we can work on together.”

But no matter what group or individual is in their studio, the joy they witness firsthand each session shows them they are on the right path.

“I think the word fun is also something that is on top of my mind,” Werner said. “Over the weekend, we were quite busy, and I could hear people laughing, having a great time … it's not usually something you see too often, different ages, different people, from the youngest to the oldest, they are having a great time. This is really what I love about it.”