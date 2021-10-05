Name: The Snooty Fox Tack Exchange
Owner: Nan Buckner
Business description: The Snooty Fox Tack Exchange caters to the child and adult hunter/jumper, dressage, and 3-day eventing communities. We offer many items that are brand new from closeouts and overruns in addition to gently used, high-quality products brought in by our consignor partners.
Month opened: September 2021
Phone: (770) 664-6736
Address: 631 N. Main St., Milton, GA 30009
Website: https://snootyfox.net
Email: alan.buckner@grantalden.com
