 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Business Spotlight

The Joint opens in Dunwoody

Name: The Joint Chiropractic

Owner: Erika E. Henry, DC

The Joint Dunwoody

Description: As the nation's largest network of chiropractors, The Joint Chiropractic prides itself on providing convenient and affordable chiropractic care focused on your unique needs and goals. Whether you’re seeking pain relief or preventative care, you can expect our patient-centric approach to be new and different from any healthcare experience.

Opened: February 2022

Phone: 678-688-3515

Address: 4718 Ashford Dunwoody Road Building C, Suite 430 Dunwoody, GA 30338