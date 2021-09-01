Business Name: The Ginger Room
Owners: Angela Avery and Dr. Karl Walbrook
Business description: The Ginger Room is a juice, coffee and proper British Tea House. Housed in the oldest home in downtown Alpharetta. It’s a sophisticated venue offering fresh ginger juice, locally roasted coffee and over 45 teas.
Opened: February 2021
Address: 61 Roswell St. Alpharetta, GA 30009
Phone: 678-399-9964
Web Address: www.the-gingerroom.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.