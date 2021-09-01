The Ginger Room

Business Name: The Ginger Room

Owners: Angela Avery and Dr. Karl Walbrook

Business description: The Ginger Room is a juice, coffee and proper British Tea House. Housed in the oldest home in downtown Alpharetta. It’s a sophisticated venue offering fresh ginger juice, locally roasted coffee and over 45 teas.

Opened: February 2021

Address: 61 Roswell St. Alpharetta, GA 30009

Phone: 678-399-9964

Web Address: www.the-gingerroom.com

