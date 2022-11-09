The Curated Project arms women with tools to grow business

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In 2016, Kelly Black was still freelancing but found herself struggling to find the support she needed to grow her business at networking groups.
So, she started her own.
Partnering with marketing specialist Lauren Thomas during the COVID-19 pandemic, they founded The Curated Project, a networking organization where women in business, regardless of industry or demographic, connect on a deeper level and share and receive support.
Black says she always liked the word “curated,” because it means intentionally designing and picking and choosing what you want for your business and lifestyle. While there are several co-ed networking groups in the area that offer a sense of collaboration, Black said she wanted The Curated Project to serve women, so they feel more comfortable opening up about their struggles.
“We are not the networking group to come and get a quick sale,” Black said. “We serve our members in different ways, such as promoting them on social media or hosting Lunch and Learn events on things you can implement into your business. We try to always serve our members in a way that’s positive and profitable for their business.”
Because The Curated Project offers a pay-per-play option and a monthly membership subscription, Black said there can be anywhere from 13 to 30 members at an event. Each member comes from a different background. Some might still have kids in school, while others’ kids are fully grown.
Black said some members might also be in their early 20s trying to figure out how to break into their field and others might be on their third or fourth career. Members include tutors, coaches, social media consultants, Realtors and insurance agents.
“It’s so refreshing to see these women come together that are not coming in with any type of judgment,” Black said. “Our environment is so collaborative. It’s not intimidating or a competition-type setting. They’re just there because either they want to support other women, or they are seeking that themselves.”
Most recently, the group launched virtual monthly master classes intended to provide businesswomen with tools and resources to propel their businesses forward. The group also goes on retreats and offers group coaching on topics such as perfecting your pitch and turning your passion into a profitable business.
“We try to always bring something educational, inspirational or motivational to our evening networking events, and we try to do that by having local women business owners or women in our city governments like Alpharetta [Community Development Director] Kathi Cook come and let us know what’s going on, especially with the development of our city,” Black said.
Despite being in two separate stages in their lives and having opposite personalities, Black said she and co-founder Thomas, who serves as chief commercial officer, work well together, bonding over their shared passion for “authenticity.” In addition to running The Curated Project, Black now owns two accounting firms, and Thomas co-owns a full-service marketing agency. Black said they’re glad to be able to fill a void in the community.
“The networking events I was going to before just weren’t making sense to me, and I really wasn’t making any authentic connections or relationships,” Black said. “It’s kind of like when you’re older or your kids aren’t in preschool anymore. It’s difficult to make friends in business when you own your own business. So, I really wanted something more than a traditional networking organization or networking meetups.”
At one point, The Curated Project was in 18 cities; however, Black and Thomas decided to scale it back to just Alpharetta and Canton so they could focus on what they wanted their “heartbeat” to be. They hope to slowly expand into other cities soon.
Black said she encourages anyone who owns a business to try joining a networking group, even if it caters more to their client base, so they have a place to receive support.
“That’s the most important thing, because unless you’re excited to go talk about your business, you’re not going to attend these events, and your business probably just won’t grow,” Black said. “It’s a great way to make referrals and have other people be your sales team for you.”
For more information, visit thecuratedproject.org. Members can create their own profile on the website, or first-time guests can register to attend their first event for free.