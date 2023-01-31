The Collection at Forsyth changes ownership

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Florida-based CTO Realty Growth announced it acquired The Collection at Forsyth for $96 million on Dec. 30.
The Collection, a multi-use property at 410 Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County, features a selection of retail shops and serves as a town center for the area, the company said in a statement.
CTO Realty Senior Vice President Matthew Partridge said The Collection marks the company’s largest acquisition, officially making Atlanta its largest market. The company also owns Ashford Lane in Dunwoody and Madison Yards in Atlanta, as well as The Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford.
In a Jan. 11 email, Partridge stated that The Collection has similar potential for outdoor activity and socializing to the Ashford Lane property. Ashford Lane, like The Collection, is a mixed-use shopping area. Besides the retail experience it offers, there is a large courtyard called “The Lawn” that cuts through the property. The two CTO properties are 20 miles apart.
“We see a lot of similar opportunities to attract new tenants and bring new energy to The Collection at Forsyth that we hope will benefit the property and the surrounding community,” Partridge stated.
The Collection’s change in ownership comes mere months after the Forsyth County Planning Commission approved the Passport Springs project in July 2022. The future site of the springs on Ronald Reagan Boulevard is located next to The Collection on Peachtree Parkway.
Marketed as recreating “the world’s most celebrated hot springs” referencing locations such as Japan, Costa Rica and Israel, the 10.6-acre Passport Springs is slated to open in 2023. The spa complex is expected to generate $500 million in economic growth in the next 10 years as part of South Forsyth tourism projects approved in 2022.