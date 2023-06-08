Taqueria Los Hermanos’ secret ingredient is family history

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Taqueria Los Hermanos was born from the vision of three brothers two decades ago, but its history dates back to a rich family tradition in the cuisine of southern Mexico.
Located in The Shops of Dunwoody on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, co-owner Miguel Romero said the restaurant offers a unique take on the typical Mexican fare, with a menu rich in seafood that is beloved by the community.
Romero’s personal favorite on the menu are Mama’s tamales, a spicy red chicken and a spicy green pork tamale served on a bed of warm Mexican rice with a side of black charro bean soup and handmade sauces. He said the recipe dates to his great-grandmother, who passed it down through the generations.
“That's something, I think, that a lot of other restaurants are lacking,” Romero said. “There's not really a true family recipe. It's more of just kind of same old, same old, just different kinds of varieties or whatever. But for us, everything is homemade. All of our sauces are homemade. All the marinades are family recipes.”
The fan-favorite
Romero said a fan-favorite at Taqueria Los Hermanos are the tlayudas, a Mexican-style pizza that originates from the state of Oaxaca. The dish consists of refried black beans, shredded cabbage, avocado, tomato, red onions, radishes, roasted poblano peppers, queso fresco and shredded Oaxaca cheese on a crunchy corn tortilla, topped with grilled chicken, pastor or asada steak.
Guests are also treated to an expansive list of strong margaritas, homemade-style desserts and dishes ranging from taquitos, tacos, burritos and enchiladas.
But Taqueria Los Hermanos’ standout offering is its service and dedication to quality.
“Our goal is to be number one in every aspect – in food, service, drinks, everything,” Romero said.
Much like its menu, Taqueria Los Hermanos is the product of family tradition carried down through the generations. Romero’s father and uncles opened the restaurant when Romero was 7 years old in 2001, and Romero’s first job was working as a busser.
“As I got older, I became a server and then assistant manager, general manager and then owner,” Romero said. “Obviously, Los Hermanos is very successful, so I wanted to be a part of it alongside with my brother and my cousin.”
Together, the three opened the restaurant’s Dunwoody location at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Business weathered pandemic
“It was interesting,” Romero said. “We were busy, I mean, slammed for the first week, and then it just stopped because of the pandemic.”
Despite initial challenges and working odd hours, the restaurant persisted, and Dunwoody’s love for Taqueria Los Hermanos never waned.
A year later, the eatery was named one of the best Mexican restaurants in Gwinnett Magazine’s Best of Gwinnett awards, and Taqueria Los Hermanos won the same category in Appen Media’s Best of Perimeter awards in 2022 and 2023.
Romero said he studied at the University of Georgia, and there, peers from Dunwoody had told him the area needed a good Mexican restaurant. With its proximity to major state highways, Atlanta and North Fulton County cities, he said Dunwoody was the ideal spot for Taqueria Los Hermanos’ fifth location.
"I would like to thank Dunwoody in general,” Romero said. “It’s an amazing community, and it's awesome because not only are they great customers, but they also help us out a lot with sending their kids to work with us … Overall, we've had a lot of help from the community, so we'd like to say thank you for that.”
Taqueria Los Hermanos is in suite 3 at 5500 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Menus, hours and more information can be found at taquerialoshermanos.com.