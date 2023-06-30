Talk of the Table takes guests on wines of the world journey

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — In a cozy shop in The Collection at Forsyth, Amy Moreau invites guests to travel from Metro Atlanta to vineyards abroad with a unique repertoire of wine and a friendly experience.
While Moreau was doubtful about starting a business immediately following the Great Recession, she identified the need for a wine experience that is elevated and accessible to local residents and opened Talk of the Table in 2013.
“I was a stay-at-home mom for a very, very long time and went through a divorce, and during that process, knew that I was going to have to start working full time again,” Moreau said. “I had little kids, and I needed to be able to find something that was close by that I could manage my schedule."
Moreau, who previously operated a small catering business, said she had liked wine before opening her shop, but it was a trip to a wine bar and a cheese shop in California that inspired her to conceive Talk of the Table.
A place like no other
Moreau’s boutique sells roughly 300 different wines, many sourced through distributors from small wineries. She said one of the shop’s core principles is offering customers a variety not available at other major retailers like Costco and Total Wine.
“There are so many wine producers out there, whether it's in the United States or anywhere else, that make amazing wines that are not super expensive that don't get a lot of representation,” Moreau said. “And the reason they don't get a lot of representation is because they're small, but I wanted to make a commitment that I was going to taste every single wine that I put in my store.”
Daily at 1 p.m., Talk of the Table hosts Flights out Front, a sampler of four wines. Themed, educational tastings are Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 4 and 5:30 p.m.
“[Educational tastings are] where you come in, you taste through the wine, somebody leads the tasting, we talk about the grapes and how they're grown and how they're harvested and any interesting winemaking techniques that are used to make the wine,” Moreau said.
Tucked away in the back of the boutique is a tasting room with a table that seats 12 and a wall made of multicolored wine bottles. Here, customers can socialize and learn more about the wine they taste.
The shop also sells cheeses to pair with wines, salami, herbed almonds, gift bags and accessories, such as corkscrews and decorative stoppers.
“I wanted to make sure that when you came in to Talk of the Table … whether you knew nothing about wine, or whether you had incredibly high preferences about wine, that we approached you in the same way, and we could meet you at your level of knowledge about wine,” Moreau said.
While many customers enjoy tasting in the boutique, Moreau also provides special event services; custom gift baskets; a wine club for customers to sample new blends each month; and international trips to the vineyards from which the wines originated.
“Part of the mission of the store from the very beginning was to have a wine club,” Moreau said. “That community has become just an amazing group of people that are very, very, very connected.”
Recently, Moreau traveled to Spain to visit Casa Rojo Bodega y Viñedos and Yllera Bodegas y Viñedos, whose products are on her shelves.
A taste of business
When Moreau decided to pursue her own business in 2010, she attended formal classes to learn more about the specifics of wine. She said she is studying for the Certified Specialist of Wine Exam offered by the Society of Wine Educators, a nonprofit that recognizes experts of the beverage.
Moreau said she also learns from experience. Trips to foreign vineyards and frequent visits from winery representatives allow her to disseminate what she has learned to customers.
She also said Forsyth County has been helpful in accommodating code changes. As a retail location, she said she was originally unable to allow tastings. That changed in 2012 when the code was revised to allow customer samplings under her packaged beer and wine license.
With her current licensure under the county and the Department of Agriculture, Moreau is allowed to offer tastings and food that is already cooked. Now, she is asking the County Commission to allow her to sell wine by the glass in addition to food.
Celebrating her 10th year of business, Moreau said running Talk of the Table has broadened her palate and appreciation of wine. In the beginning, she said she focused more on domestic wines, but now the shop has ventured into selections from Slovenia, Croatia, Lebanon, Hungary and Israel.
“Wine has been part of our history for thousands of years, and what I have learned is that it is not only an agricultural product, but part of our history in terms of food and medicine and culture,” Moreau said. “I have an immense appreciation for people that have continued to carry on that legacy.”
With a recent franchising underway, Moreau will open her second location in Sugar Hill in the coming weeks, where she hopes to continue her easygoing approach to the world of wine.
Talk of the Table is open Monday-Saturday noon-7 p.m. and Sundays noon-5 p.m. in Suite 218 at 410 Peachtree Parkway.