Taido America opens in Dunwoody

Name: Taido America
Owner: Elizabeth Hammond
Description: Taido America is a martial arts learning center dedicated to improving the health, character and safety of our community. Through traditional martial arts training, Taido America empowers students with the physical, mental and emotional tools to become masters of conflict resolution and peacemaking.
Opened: October 2021
Phone: 404-334-9558
Address: 2458 Jett Ferry Rd, Suite 200 Dunwoody, GA 30338 USA
Website: taidoamerica.com/
