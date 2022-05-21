 Skip to main content
NEW BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT

Steckman Pilates and Wellness opens in Roswell

Business: Steckman Pilates and Wellness

Owner: Amanda Steckman

Description: Steckman Pilates & Wellness is a state-of-the-art boutique pilates studio in Roswell, Georgia, serving the Roswell, Alpharetta, Woodstock, Milton and Marietta areas. We will help you increase core strength, stability, joint mobility, prevent injuries, correct movement patterns, and posture. We offer private, group, and virtual sessions to help you reach your goals to live your best life.

Opened: March 2022

Address: 920 Woodstock Road Suite 230, Roswell, GA 30075

Phone: 678-800-9303

Website: www.steckmanpilateswellness.com