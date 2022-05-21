Steckman Pilates and Wellness opens in Roswell

Business: Steckman Pilates and Wellness
Owner: Amanda Steckman
Description: Steckman Pilates & Wellness is a state-of-the-art boutique pilates studio in Roswell, Georgia, serving the Roswell, Alpharetta, Woodstock, Milton and Marietta areas. We will help you increase core strength, stability, joint mobility, prevent injuries, correct movement patterns, and posture. We offer private, group, and virtual sessions to help you reach your goals to live your best life.
Opened: March 2022
Address: 920 Woodstock Road Suite 230, Roswell, GA 30075
Phone: 678-800-9303
Website: www.steckmanpilateswellness.com