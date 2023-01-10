Springs Cinema & Taphouse curates a community destination

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Brandt Gully never planned to own an independent movie theater.

But when his daughter fell seriously ill six years ago, Gully bought the Lefont Sandy Springs to plant his roots deeper into the community.

Gully’s Springs Cinema & Taphouse is a neighborhood movie theater at Parkside Shopping Center with a full kitchen and bar that shows new, old and independent movies.

Gully’s background is in finance, where he worked with movie theaters and entertainment companies on the financial side. He had been around the industry for years, but when his eldest daughter was diagnosed with cancer, Gully’s perspective changed.

“I had the question: What is the point of what I do?” Gully said.

Gully spent most of his time in the hospital, around nurses and doctors he watched serve the community. His daughter is fine now, and so is Gully, but the experience made him realize he wanted to get more “plugged in” to the community.

It was then that George Lefont told Gully he wanted to sell his business— a local movie theater.

“That's when it just clicked that maybe this is my way to get plugged into the community, through my profession,” Gully said.

The theater had been untouched since the 1980s. Gully said it had a beloved arthouse following, but it needed a revamp to bring in bigger crowds. It was a task Gully was ready to take on.

“I had no idea how hard it was going to be, and if it was, I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Gully said. “I’m very pleased that I was naïve, as I’ve loved every minute of it.”

+2 Seafood concept Palm 78 makes Alpharetta restaurant scene “We're going after that type of person or family or group that has an exquisite kind of taste and wants something a little bit unique and different,” says Atlanta restauranteur Michael Jones.

The revamp Gully had in mind was a top-to-tail renovation. Gully had no renovating experience, but he had a vision. He wanted recliner seats and big screens, a full kitchen and bar. He also wanted the theater to have a distinctly local feel.

“I had been to a thousand movie theaters, but I had never really walked through them thinking this is the way I want it,” Gully said.

He brought in multiple movie theater architects, but none of their designs matched his vision. They felt like theaters, but they were lacking any distinct community feel.

Gully wanted a different approach. Because the bar would take up about 75 percent of the theater lobby, Gully brought in a bar architect. His vision came to life, and the Spring Cinema & Taphouse was born.

The bar sprawls across the lobby, taking up the space where concessions would typically dominate. The lights on the ceiling look like film reels, a motif that carries through to the design of the walls. The space is decorated with movie posters and art prints. The bar boasts 18 beers on draft, a variety of wines and different craft cocktails. The cocktails range from espresso martinis to themed drinks, like the blue beer and frozen margarita to promote the newest Avatar movie.

The Springs also has a full kitchen, with offerings from hummus to hot dogs. Gully wanted a little bit of everything for his Sandy Springs clientele.

The food and drinks were one thing. The content was another challenge. When Gully took over the theater, the previously named LeFont showed mostly art house films.

“I knew art house and indie would be a piece of what we did,” Gully said.

The Springs theater does play some arthouse films, but it also plays major studio films, which draw bigger audiences and more money.

The issue with those major films, Gully said, is that movie theaters typically function at the whim of Hollywood. Whatever films trickle into theaters get shown, but at the peak of COVID-19 Hollywood had no content to send to movie theaters.

That left Gully with a staffed theater and no content to screen. The theater, renovated in February 2019, was only a year into its new start before the pandemic shut everything down.

Gully wanted to keep his team busy and find a way to stay afloat, but he had nothing to show onscreen and knew audiences were unlikely to risk going into theaters.

“We’re like, why don’t we show drive-in movies in our parking lot? And our first one was ‘Back to the Future,’” Gully said.

After that, he showed “Indiana Jones,” then “Jurassic Park” and “Jaws.” Each showing was a smash success. The drive-in was one of the few things open at the time, so audiences came in droves to sit inside and outside their cars to watch the old films.

“It helped us do things we didn’t know we were capable of and helped us find aspects of our business we didn’t know existed,” Gully said.

The retro films became a permanent fixture, even as people began to venture back inside the theater. Now, the theater hosts film series like Fright Nights or Movie Party, classic scary movies and retro film showings.

The theater also hosts private events, from birthday parties to memorial services and private corporate events.

Gully finds that screening old and new films, and hosting special events, have built the theater into a real community destination.

“I’m around every day, and most of our regular customers see me here at some point, so that’s important,” Gully said.

Now, he finds the theater has reached a level where the customers trust his taste.

“We give people what we want, but we also curate what they want and help them understand their tastes and broaden their horizons,” Gully said.

To Gully, the greatest sign of success is that customers show up to the theater without even knowing what they plan to see.

“It’s more about the complete experience than just the movie,” Gully said.

They may not have the largest screens in the industry, but Gully hopes the community feeling, culinary offerings and local feel will keep people coming back.

Most of all, he hopes to show people “really good movies, really good movies people haven’t even heard of.”

As for the future of the theater, Gully guarantees he’ll “always be tinkering.” He said the movie theater industry is always doing just enough to stay relevant, and he plans on doing the same.

“I’ll do whatever continues to make this a relevant gathering place,” Gully said.