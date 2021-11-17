Southern Post developers say construction is about to resume

ROSWELL, Ga. — After sitting idle for four years, Southern Post in historic downtown Roswell, formerly known as the Southern Skillet, celebrated the groundbreaking and demolition of the existing building in March 2020 before dozens of residents, developers, elected officials and community stakeholders.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, delaying construction for months on end.

Now, Armada Hoffler Properties Director of Marketing Chelsea Forrest said the mixed-use project is gearing up to continue with construction within the next few weeks.

Armada Hoffler Properties is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

In October 2020, Armada Hoffler Properties announced it had reached an agreement with commercial real estate development firm S.J. Collins Enterprises and purchased their interest to fully control the development of the Southern Post.

The 260,000-square-foot mixed-use project consists of 128 luxury apartment units, nine townhomes, 95,00 square feet of creative loft office space, 40,000 square feet of retail space and 600 parking spaces with a parking deck. If all remains on schedule this time around, it is expected to open in summer 2023.

Armada Hoffler Properties recently announced new tenants Belux Coffee and Azotea Cantina are joining DaVinci Donuts, Silla Del Torro and Ponko Chicken.

Belux Coffee was founded in 2015 in Cumming and delivers premium specialty coffee beans and manual brewing equipment. It has a coffee shop in Alpharetta. Meanwhile, Azotea Cantina is a Mexico-City inspired taqueria with an outpost in Atlantic Station.

Overall, the project is meant to honor the City of Roswell’s historical charm and serve as a gathering spot for residents. The project’s architecture will incorporate elements that have been used throughout Roswell’s historic district with the addition of modern components, according to Armada Hoffler Properties. Estimated development and construction costs for the project are expected to total approximately $110 million.

Southern Post is one of Roswell’s most anticipated developments.

After the city acquired the property in 2016, the Roswell Downtown Development Authority unanimously voted to select the Beecham Group to redevelop the property. However, those plans were nixed in 2018 when the authority decided their plans did not align with the city’s needs and priorities for the space.

President and CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties Louis Haddad said in an announcement Oct. 27 the company is excited to move forward with such a “transformative project” in Roswell.

“Southern Post will be a true mixed-use development on an intimate scale that brings together the synergies of the urban lifestyle and a close-knit community,” Haddad said.

Retail and office space are currently available for lease. The apartments are scheduled to begin preleasing in the first quarter of 2023. Southern Post is located at 1023 Alpharetta St. For more information, visit SouthernPostRoswell.com.