Southern Classic Foods brings home cooking to Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Manager Ase Malotana says visiting Southern Classic Foods in East Roswell is like waking up to your grandma’s cooking on a Sunday morning.
“A lot of people are skeptical to come in the store,” Malotana said, “but then when they actually try our food, they’re always like, ‘Wow, I really didn’t expect it to be this good.’”
The restaurant, which serves everything from fried okra and mac and cheese to jerk ribs and smothered pork chops, sits just a few stores down from From the Earth Brewing Company inside the Connexion Plaza on Holcomb Bridge Road. Malotana said the owner, Black businesswoman Sheena Bryant, opened Southern Classic Foods in June 2020 after noticing the lack of soul food in the area.
Bryant was unavailable for a brief interview April 27, but according to the restaurant’s website, her aunties and cousins were famous in her hometown of Cairo, Georgia, for their amazing dishes, and she learned at an early age what her favorite spices, seasonings and herbs were, perfecting them over the years.
“I took tips and tricks from them and was always in the kitchen trying to learn more and more,” the website states. “Everything from fresh and everything from scratch! We would cook anything you could think of especially traditional Southern foods. Cooking is a passion for me and always has been. There is no better feeling than the gratitude of someone trying a dish made with love!”
Malotana said that to this day, Bryant still cooks all her dishes from scratch and is always the first one in the kitchen and the last to leave. Her hard work, in large part, is what has helped keep the business open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even though she opened in the middle of quarantine, there was an overwhelming amount of support that came from the community,” Malotana said. “We’ve always had a good turnout. Like, even in our slow seasons, we still do well, because people are always hungry for some soul food.”
Malotana said their food isn’t exclusive either because people from all walks of life visit the restaurant.
“It made me realize how diverse Roswell is, because all types of people come in,” Malotana said. “I can’t even say that we have a main demographic, because when it comes to having a restaurant in the South, everyone like soul food.”
When entering Southern Classic Foods, Malotana said first-time customers can expect to hear 2000s R&B music playing through the speakers and a full menu with dishes they would typically find at a cookout. The restaurant’s top seller is its turkey wings, but they’re only available on Saturdays and Sundays. Malotana said it takes Bryant about three hours to cook them.
“That has to be our most popular meal,” Malotana said. “They usually sell out within two hours of opening.”
In addition to the turkey wings, Malotana recommends their fried shrimp, which comes in a variety of flavors including lemon pepper, buffalo and honey hot. She said all their fried foods are cooked to order.
But, perhaps the most notable item in the restaurant, is its seasoning. Crafted using ingredients such as garlic, turmeric, sweet onion, cumin and cayenne pepper, it took Bryant years to perfect.
“She makes her own seasoning from scratch and uses it to cook all the meat that we serve,” Malotana said. “It’s so interesting to me how she has the same seasoning for every single meat, but every dish still tastes different.”
Southern Classic Foods offers weekly $12.99 lunch specials on select foods from Wednesday through Friday from 12-3 p.m. It comes with one meat, two sides and a drink.
For more information, visit southernclassicfoods.com or Southern Classic Foods on Instagram and Facebook. Southern Classic Foods is at 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 355 in Roswell.