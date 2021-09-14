Smart Nutrition & Wellness opens in Roswell

Business: Smart Nutrition & Wellness
Owner: Jenya Hampton
Business description: Smart Nutrition & Wellness is a Wellness Center that offers Nutrition Coaching, Nutrition Response Testing, Educational Classes, Microcurrent Therapy and Wholistics Esthetics. We focus on helping women who don’t want to hear another doctor tell them that the tests are normal, but they still don’t feel good. We help them identify what is behind their symptoms so they can regain optimal health, weight, and energy.
Opened: Reopened September 2020
Address: 1095 Old Roswell Road, Suite E, Roswell GA 30076
Phone: 678-910-5675
Web Address: www.SmartNutritionandWellness.com
