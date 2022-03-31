Slope’s BBQ founder retires after 31 years in business

ROSWELL, Ga. — If anyone knows barbecue, it’s Bob White.

So, when local business owner Angel Martinez learned of the opportunity to take over Slope’s BBQ in Roswell, he took it.

“When he came over to my deli (My Friend’s Place in Alpharetta) and sat down, I could tell he had a good grasp of what he was looking for in terms of what he wanted to hand over,” Martinez said. “I just felt honored that me and my wife have a chance to build on his brand and, really, his legacy.”

White said they cut a deal approximately five weeks after they met, and Martinez became the new owner of Slope’s BBQ when he signed over the paperwork on Jan. 10 – one day after White’s 80th birthday.

“It’s been a great transition,” White said. “There haven’t been any problems whatsoever. He’s a great guy. I wish I had done it 10 years sooner.”

His only two conditions, White said, was that he be allowed to eat all the chili dogs he wants and that his two cooks continue to work at the restaurant. White said one has been working at Slope’s BBQ for 21 years and the other for 16 years.

White moved to Roswell with his wife Marlene in 1964, which is when she began teaching at Roswell North Elementary School. Then, in 1991, White founded Slope’s BBQ.

While he never dreamed of owning a barbecue business, White said he enjoyed cooking for neighborhood parties and church events. Soon after opening, the business grew from just serving barbecue and sandwiches to a variety of items ranging from deserts to vegetables and now even catfish on Saturday nights.

White has only ever owned one restaurant, but there are Slope’s BBQ franchises in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta. There were also stores in Cumming and Cartersville, but both locations have closed.

Sponsored Sell or renovate? Find out what to do with your home. Take the "Sell or Renovate" quiz and you'll be entered to win a Big Green Egg! Take the Quiz

Martinez said he hopes to grow Slope’s BBQ so there are stores spread across the country.

At 52 years old, Martinez said he grew up in the restaurant business, first working as a dishwasher, then as a bartender, manager, director of operations and so on.

He also worked in the technology industry for several years, but during the COVID-19 pandemic Martinez said he decided he needed to branch out and bought My Friend’s Place on McFarland Parkway in Alpharetta, launching his return to the restaurant business.

His philosophy, Martinez said, is to not break what isn’t broken, and at Slope’s BBQ that’s especially important because he intends to preserve the traditions and customer appeal that White built over the trajectory of his career.

“I may not be able to fill Bob’s shoes, but I can be Bob 2.0,” Martinez said.

These days, White said he still visits Slope’s BBQ, which serves as his social club, and Marlene continues to work Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings to catch up with old friends and longtime customers.

White said they hope to travel out west this summer to see the Grand Canyon and Yosemite and Yellowstone National Park.

“It’s been a hoot,” White said.