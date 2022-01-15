Skinfinity Esthetics opens in Dunwoody

Name: Skinfinity Esthetics
Owner: Chavon Salone
Description: Skinfinity Esthetics’ core belief is that every client should prioritize self care. Their goal is to provide an environment for patrons to receive quality customized facials, advanced treatment modalities, massage and hair removal services to nurture your mind, body and spirit.
Opened: December 2021
Phone: (404) 926-6221
Address: 1730 Mount Vernon Rd Suite C Atlanta, GA 30338
Website: www.skinfinityesthetics.com
