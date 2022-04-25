Six Bridges Brewing in Johns Creek to expand in Milton

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Six Bridges Brewing, a Johns Creek staple since late 2018, is expanding with plans to open a new brewery location in Crabapple this year.
The brewery — named after the six bridges located in Johns Creek: Jones Bridge, Medlock Bridge, McClure Bridge, Abbotts Bridge, Rogers Bridge and Little Bridge — is a family business started by local father and son Charles and Clay Gridley.
The two shared a passion for beer and were homebrewers before they decided to take the plunge and turn their hobby into a business which now employs roughly seven full-time and seven part-time employees.
Community, Clay said, has been central to Six Bridges since its origins.
It was members of the Johns Creek Planning Commission that came up with the business’ name.
“We were halfway through our sales pitch, and they said, ‘Stop, we want you. What can we do to help you?’” Charles said.
From there, everything happened quickly. Rezoning and permitting were quickly approved by the City Council, and the Gridley’s started building relationships with different groups in the community including the Arts and Culture Board, the Public Safety Foundation and the Historical Society, Clay said.
Joan Compton, president of the Johns Creek Historical Society, shared the backstory of the area with the Gridley’s and painted a mural right inside the front door of the taproom showcasing the local history.
Six Bridges Brewing in Johns Creek is made up of three distinct parts: the taproom, an outdoor seating area and the production facility in back.
Within the roughly 10,000-square-foot warehouse, Six Bridges is constantly brewing, experimenting, and canning their “endless” concoctions, Clay said. Each brew takes anywhere from two to five weeks from start to finish before making its way into kegs and cans which then travel around the state.
“In the market, we normally have about a half dozen different beers,” Clay said.
The 1000-gallon tanks are mostly reserved for their year-round beers, like local favorite Medlock, but in the smaller, 60-gallon tanks, the brewers experiment with different flavors and hops and sell the concoctions in the taproom.
“It’s small batch stuff that we keep here in house, and we don’t send it out to market,” Clay said. “But if one of those does well here, it might graduate up to a big batch.”
The testing area provides Six Bridges Production Manager and Brewmaster Bryan Johnson the creativity he’s always sought in the brewing process.
“I fell in love with it,” Johnson said. “Me and the guys in the back will go through different recipes that we know how to brew and just try to do something different all the time. It’s a fun, creative aspect of it…The pilot brews are all about trying to do something new that people will enjoy.”
Six Bridges distributes their beer throughout Georgia in addition to in-house sales and partnerships with local restaurants in the metro area.
While Clay said the pair is content with remaining a Georgia-only business, the expansion into Milton is “exciting.”
A developer approached the Gridley’s in November 2020 about joining the Crabapple neighborhood and they jumped at the opportunity. When the new location opens, hopefully in the next couple of months, Charles said, it will include a production facility, indoor and patio areas, a rooftop space and will feature food from Spiced Right Ribhouse in Roswell.
“It’s going to be really cool between the food, the patio, the rooftop and being right next to the town center where they’ll have concerts and everything,” Clay said.
The original location of Six Bridges in Johns Creek is also near the city’s proposed town center, situated on Lakefield Drive, just a seven-minute walk from City Hall.
One of the things Clay said he loves most about the brewery is the relationships it has built among neighbors. Even the layout of the taproom is designed to encourage conversation.
“We have those long, communal tables, and everybody gets chatty once they’ve had a beer,” Clay said. “But that’s one of the beautiful things about it. We don’t need TVs or anything too flashy, people just come in and have a drink and converse with their neighbor… and it’s great to see and to be able to provide that.”
Six Bridges Brewing is open Tuesdays through Sundays with weekly recurring events including trivia and cornhole tournaments.
For more information on upcoming events and updates on the new location in Crabapple, visit sixbridgesbrewing.com.