Seven Sisters tells a story through scones

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Farrah Haidar knows that a scone shop seems like a “random” choice for Lebanese immigrants, but Seven Sisters Scones incorporates her family’s core food experiences into a menu packed with variations.
Farrah and her sister Hala Yassine operate Seven Sisters Scones and Kitchen on McGinnis Ferry Road in Johns Creek, combining local dining with a national shipping operation. Opened in 2015, the sisters started off shipping the scones to online buyers and have slowly expanded to a fall breakfast and lunch menu for locals.
The pair are two in a family of seven sisters and two brothers. Not everyone in the family is involved in the operation, but Haidar says they share opinions and input. The sisters chose the name because food was essential to the family.
“Food for us was a way of connecting growing up, we always had large family dinners,” Yassine said.
Yassine, the head chef, said she has always seen food as a way to nurture people.
Haidar said she felt Yassine’s nurturing spirit growing up.
“She was always kind of the mom in the family,” Haidar said. “Hala pretty much raised me.”
When Yassine started her own family, she used food as her way to nurture them. She started making scones after she had a child. As a new mother, Yassine took time off from work as a chef and licensed family therapist to care for her family.
She realized her husband needed a quick breakfast to take during his morning commute.
“I made (scones) out of a box mix and looked at it and thought yeah, I could make It better than that,” Yassine said.
Her first scone recipe was cranberry orange, which is still her husband’s favorite. Yassine quickly got bored and started experimenting with new flavors.
“People started asking about flavors, and I would say ‘sure, I can make that!’” Yassine said.
Farrah Haidar recalled her sister’s kitchen packed with endless new scone recipes and flavors. She said people would walk into her kitchen, grab a scone from the freezer and leave. The family decided to sit Yassine down and tell her to turn the scone operation into something more.
“People love free things, but they won’t buy scones,” Yassine responded.
She had little faith in the business but agreed to a farmers’ market. At that point Yassine had over sixty scone recipes created from years of baking the pastry. She made $100 on her first day at the market.
While Yassine didn’t profit off the first farmers market, she decided to go all in on the company.
“I’m going to either take it seriously or let it go,” Yassine said.
She established Seven Sisters Scones, which grew quickly. They expanded from one to six farmers markets across Georgia and moved into a shared kitchen space.
Eventually the operation grew large enough to open a brick-and-mortar spot. Yassine found a space about seven minutes from her home in Johns Creek and called Haidar to ask her to move from Boston to Georgia.
Haidar moved in July 2015. Two months later, Seven Sisters Scones in Johns Creek was up and running.
The scones are a “modern take” on the traditional pastry, Haidar said. They opt for a moister and bouncier scone over the expected dry and crumbly texture.
Haidar said marketing a scone-focused business was an “uphill battle.”
“The challenge with scones is they aren’t very sexy,” Haidar said.
The team experiments with different flavored scones to get customers interested. So far, they’ve released more than 100 flavors, including strawberry champagne, caramelized onion and lemon poppyseed.
Yassin said the menu has a “standard eight” scones and rotates out the rest seasonally.
The bakery grew slowly, with a focus on national shipments of handmade scones. In 2018 they got the chance to appear on the television network QVC. The response was immediate.
“It was really trial by fire, because we went from 1,000 to 2,000 scones in a week to 25,000 scones in four days,” Haidar said.
It was a lot of work, but Haidar said the process showed they could scale up their operation. During COVID-19, Haidar said their shipping business “exploded.” They started using a space next door to Seven Sisters Scones to store shipment materials. The landlord eventually asked them to start leasing the space.
Haidar said they split the space into storage and 40 indoor seats for Seven Sisters Scones. With the seats came a “slow evolution” of the menu to include breakfast and lunch items. The restaurant portion split off into Seven Sisters Kitchen, with Seven Sisters Scones dedicated to nationwide shipping.
At first, the menu only featured “sconewiches” with scones as bread. The kitchen then expanded to soups and plates. Haidar said the flavor palate is influenced by Lebanese cuisine, as well as Latin American and Korean foods thanks to a diverse team of cooks. Customers can eat in the restaurant or buy meals like za’atar chicken and couscous or Asian glazed eggplant to go.
“Every meal we put out actually has a bit of a story behind it,” Haidar said.
The tight-knit team runs the daily kitchen operations as well as the national shipping business.
“It’s challenging sometimes, doing that on two levels especially when you’re a small, tight team,” Haidar said. “But it’s also, I think, been the reason we survived.”
Chef Yassin said community is at the core of her business, both on a local and national level.
“Food has always been about that for me, it’s a creation of community,” Yassin said.
That comes through at Seven Sisters Scones and Kitchen. The restaurant has a group of regulars, and Yassin said the staff remembers customer names because its “important.” She said if a customer comes in to chat, the team will always be ready for conversation. On a broader scale, Haidar said the business donates food to local charities when they can.
“That’s my favorite part of this business,” Yassin said. “The people.”