Seafood concept Palm 78 makes Alpharetta restaurant scene

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Imagine sitting at a restaurant, cocktail with a tiny umbrella in hand, and the waiter has just brought over a beautifully prepared whole fish paella that’s earning you jealous glances from other tables.

With the smell of exotic spices in the air and elegantly dressed patrons rubbing elbows underneath the palm fronds, you could be anywhere, a beach resort in Anguilla, a swanky hotel in the Bahamas, or a private club in St. Barts. But you didn’t even need to leave Alpharetta, thanks to a new tropical culinary concept by Atlanta restaurateurs Michael Jones and Leno Joseph.

Palm 78, an upscale tropical themed seafood and steak restaurant, was opened by Jones and Joseph off Windward Parkway at the end of July, with the intent of capturing the feeling of a tropical vacation, right in the city.

“This is like going to a five-star resort on a remote island and you have top shelf service, food drinks and you’re in a Caribbean environment,” Jones said. “So, you'll see a lot of the drinks are tropical-themed drinks, and then even with some of the entrees and appetizers, you have a little bit of a Caribbean twist.”

Jones said some highlights of their menu, in his opinion, are unique offerings you can’t find anywhere else, like the whole fish paella and roasted cauliflower, and more traditional items like the short rib, salmon filet and tomahawk steak they put their own spin on.

“We’re kind of a mix between traditional food, and we add a little bit of uniqueness,” he said.

Ambiance was also a driving factor for Palm 78, Jones said. And it’s easy to see the partners worked hard to make their restaurant feel like a tropical resort, even though it’s wedged between a Starbucks and mattress store on Winward Parkway.

Jones, a personal injury attorney, said that as an avid fisherman and seafood buff, he always wanted to open an upscale seafood restaurant. And when the two partners met, Joseph was just starting his first Spice House restaurant location in Atlanta.

“We were pretty good friends and I used to patronize his first restaurant, and I always thought he was genuine.” Jones said.

Joseph went on to open four more Spice House locations in Metro Atlanta, and in 2022 the partners decided the time was right to open a restaurant combining Jones’ love of seafood and Joseph’s industry knowledge and expertise.

“We're going after that type of person or family or group that has an exquisite kind of taste and wants something a little bit unique and different,” Jones said. “And wants to have a great experience while they dine.”

That exquisite taste is exactly why they picked the Alpharetta area to open Palm 78.

Joseph, a local, was already familiar with the area, and thought it would be perfect for the tropical theme, since there isn’t another restaurant like it in the community, Jones said.

“We’re trying to tailor it for this community, what's needed in comparison to what other restaurants offer here,” he said. “We think we offer something unique.”

The restaurant opened with a special invite only night in late July. It has since been open to the public for dinner service and special events with what Jones called a great reception from the community.

With that success, Jones said they’ve also had to adjust to a few different things, like the palate of residents and the pace of life in Alpharetta, where nightlife shuts down fairly early compared to Atlanta.

But they’ve also been shooting toward opening for lunch service soon, as Windward Parkway and the greater Alpharetta area is a huge draw for casual and business lunch crowds. Jones said patrons should stay tuned for that.

You can visit Palm 78 at 5325 Windward Pkwy in Alpharetta, and they are open for dinner from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Visit palm78restaurant.com for reservations, menus and more information.