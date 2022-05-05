Scratch closes in Milton after 12 years in business

MILTON, Ga. — All mother-daughter team Kelley and Samantha Hughes wanted when they opened Scratch Fresh in Milton more than a decade ago was for their customers to feel comfortable and at home.

So, on May 1, when they saw their little breakfast and lunch restaurant fill up one last time with loyal customers, Samantha said she was reminded they had accomplished their goal and more.

“We just wanted everybody to feel that they could come in and not have to worry about whatever was outside of those doors,” Samantha said. “And that’s kind of what we stuck with. We started making lots and lots of friends. As our customer base grew, they became more than just customers. They became our very close friends, and we’re still very close to them to this day.”

Samantha said they made the tough decision to close Scratch after struggling for several months to keep up with rising food costs and staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Another factor, Samantha said, was her father, Toby’s, declining health.

“It was time for us to, unfortunately, close it, so we could be with him,” Samantha said in a phone interview on May 4.

Kelley and Samantha bought Scratch in January 2011. Samantha said her parents moved to the area in the late 1980s and both she and her sister grew up in a house just off Mayfield Road in Alpharetta. Her dad, a master plumber, already had a large customer base from years of working in the community when they decided to go into the restaurant business.

“Alpharetta started getting bigger and bigger, and we gained a bigger following and more friends,” Samantha said. “So, we just grew organically. It wasn’t something that we had planned on. It being that we didn’t realize, honestly, how big of a community impact we and Scratch had until this final week. The community really came out and showed us a lot of support.”

Scratch’s customers, including City of Milton and City of Alpharetta first responders, showed up in droves May 1 to bid the Hughes farewell.

One customer, Tom George, had been going to Scratch for more than 11 years. Samantha said he and his wife are like family.

“The Milton/Alpharetta community lost an iconic presence,” George stated in a letter to the Herald. “It is an awful shame. … I started out as ‘Grumpy Tom’ but grew out of it. My wife Kim and I can legitimately count the entire Hughes family and their staff, notably Leah Gatti and Jazmine Shah, as close personal friends. Heck, Leah even made the trek to D.C. to attend our wedding! They are all way more than simply people that served us food.”

George stated he enjoyed Scratch because of its “country feel,” complete with a sign above the registers with the words, “I love you more than biscuits and gravy.” He recalls that when it opened, Scratch started out as a burgers, biscuits and shakes place in the Windward Way shopping strip across from Walmart and soon evolved into a full menu breakfast and lunch, made-to-order restaurant.

His personal favorite, George stated, was Kelley’s pot roast sandwich.

“In the early years, Scratch had this endearing way of delivering your food,” George stated. “When the order was ready, they would shout your name out to the restaurant and deliver it to the raised hand. As I said, everybody knew your name, literally.”

George stated customers could barely get through the doors on the Saturday and Sunday before the restaurant closed.

“It is clear they knew they were losing something special,” George stated. “I know that to be true. ... The following 11 years has seen tumultuous personal change. … And now, I have lost my favorite haunt. I feel that pain with a great sense of personal loss. … Taped on the front door is an open letter from Kelley and Sam. It thanks us for ‘12 years of love and support from our community and customers.’ Right back at you ladies. Right back at you.”

Samantha said she was flabbergasted to see just how much people cared about them and their business.

“It’s easy to get stuck in the day in and day out of things, and sometimes you forget why you started,” Samantha said. “But Kelley and I were quickly reminded this past week of why we’ve done what we’ve done and that’s strictly because of the friendships that we have made.”

Moving forward, Samantha said they’re letting God take the wheel and lead them where they need to go. While they have no plans at the moment, Samantha said she and Kelley hope to take a couple of vacations with their families, as they have taken about three in the past 12 years.

“Right now, we’re just focusing on our family and what comes next is in God’s hands,” Samantha said.