Scottsdale Farms continues growth in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — What began as a mom-and-pop garden center run out of two greenhouses and a barn has blossomed over the past 22 years into an agricultural cornucopia off Birmingham Highway.

Scottsdale Farms now houses thousands of plants, trees, shrubs and garden supplies on 65 acres. That’s in addition to a café, a home goods store, a boutique, a farm, seasonal Christmas tree lots and pumpkin patches and a playground for young children.

The business has grown and diversified steadily over the past two decades, owner Kathy Gianturco said.

“I know people have said, ‘find your niche and stick to it,’ but I’ve just continued to go like, ‘well if they like pillows, maybe they’ll like rugs, and if they like rugs, maybe they’ll like mirrors,’” Gianturco said.

It all started when she realized the majority of her customers were women, and she decided to expand to products she thought would appeal to her base. Since then, she has yet to find an area that hasn’t resonated with her devoted customers.

Kathy runs the business with her ex-husband Luca, focusing on the interior, boutique and café sides of the business, while Luca runs the garden center.

“I buy everything non-living, and he buys everything living,” Kathy said.

Alpharetta resident Brianna Evans has been coming to Scottsdale Farms a couple times a month for years, even before her two kids were born, and says her visits always turn into an event. The variety of offerings is what keeps her coming back.

“For the kids, it’s definitely the animals and the playground, but then as a mom, I’ll come here with my girlfriends and we’ll get coffee and lunch and sit out on the picnic tables,” Evans said. “And I’m a really big gardener so I normally buy dirt every time I come.”

The Gianturco’s are joined by a rotating group of 78 employees who help Scottsdale Farms run, including the pair’s children, and one day, Kathy hopes, their grandchildren.

Jodi Galloway is one of the business’ newest employees who joined the staff about two weeks ago. She works in the greenhouses, potting annual and perineal plants.

A passionate gardener, Galloway was making ends meet with an office job that had her driving past the Scottsdale sign daily, “and I was like, ‘that would be so much cooler,’” Galloway said.

Now she spends her days outside doing what she loves.

“I wake up in the morning and I’m eager to go to work,” Galloway said. “What more could you ask for? You’re outside all the time. I plant plants every day.”

Beyond the retail, both living and non-living included, Scottsdale Farms also hosts events and workshops from holiday parties to “how to build your own charcuterie board,” Gianturco said, there’s always something going on.

For more information on Scottsdale Farms, visit scottsdalefarms.com.