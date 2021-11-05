Scientific Games sells lottery division

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Las Vegas-based Scientific Games has agreed to sell its lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners in a deal worth $6.05 billion.
Scientific Games’ Lottery business, based in Alpharetta, (“Scientific Games Lottery” or “SG Lottery”) is a leading, diversified global lottery partner with long-standing relationships with approximately 130 government and non-government lottery entities in over 50 countries.
The deal with Brookfield is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
“We conducted a thorough review of paths to divest the Lottery business and we are confident that this transaction maximizes value and certainty while minimizing complexity and execution risk, and positions both Scientific Games and SG Lottery for continued success along their unique growth trajectories,” said Barry Cottle, president and CEO of Scientific Games.
