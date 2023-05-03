Sawnee EMC part of group drawing from solar project

CUMMING, Ga. — Sawnee EMC and 29 other Georgia electric cooperatives are now sharing the renewable energy generated by a new 106-megawatt solar project constructed in Clay County.
Sawnee EMC will receive around 10 percent of the project’s energy.
Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 of Georgia’s electric membership corporations, including Sawnee EMC, is purchasing all of the energy and environmental attributes generated by the Clay Solar Project. As a clean and renewable energy source, the solar site’s environmental benefit is equivalent to eliminating approximately 193,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually.
The Clay Solar Project has more than 337,000 solar modules that track the sun on its daily path across the sky, resulting in increased energy production when compared to a solar project that utilizes a fixed-tilt installation.
Sawnee EMC offers a virtual solar energy program where members can receive the benefits of alternative energy without the challenges of owning and operating a system at their home or business.
Also, Sawnee EMC has a “new” solar renewable energy credit program that allows members to purchase the environmental attributes of Sawnee’s solar assets. To learn more about both programs, call Sawnee’s Call Center at 770-887-2363, chat online, text 678- 999-8124 or email customerservice@sawnee.com.