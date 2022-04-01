 Skip to main content
New Business Spotlight

Sankranti Restaurant opens in Dunwoody

Name: Sankranti Restaurant

Owner: Bharat Vadlapatla

Description: Sankranti is a harvest festival celebrated across India. And like many Indian celebrations, it is centered around food, family and prosperous abundance. We strive to bring the culture and abundance of Indian hospitality and celebration to each and every one of our guests, and share a true festival of food!

Opened: March 2022

Phone: 470-622-7778

Address: 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA 30346, USA Suite #H-56

Website: https: sankranti.com/