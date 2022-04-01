Sankranti Restaurant opens in Dunwoody

Name: Sankranti Restaurant
Owner: Bharat Vadlapatla
Description: Sankranti is a harvest festival celebrated across India. And like many Indian celebrations, it is centered around food, family and prosperous abundance. We strive to bring the culture and abundance of Indian hospitality and celebration to each and every one of our guests, and share a true festival of food!
Opened: March 2022
Phone: 470-622-7778
Address: 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA 30346, USA Suite #H-56
Website: https: sankranti.com/