Sandy Springs wine shop shares craft with patrons

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Tucked away in a small plaza on Hilderbrand Drive in Sandy Springs, Beer and Wine Craft invites guests to step away from the traditional retail and tasting rooms and into the world of winemaking.
The shop, which also includes the Sandy Springs Boutique Winery and Tasting Room, first opened in 1969 as Wine Art. Following decades of relocation around the Atlanta perimeter, head winemaker Joe Keenan bought the business in October 2012. From there, he dedicated it to teaching customers the art of vinification.
Keenan sold the shop in June to his wife Shanie Mattox, a graphic designer who makes most of the labels for the store. Together, the couple sell signature wines by the bottle and offer tastings, events and beer and winemaking classes.
Although Keenan’s interest in wine was sparked by a winemaking kit Mattox had gifted him, he is well-versed in millennia of wine history, which he warmly shares with customers at the beginning of his classes.
To Keenan, winemaking is a craft he has enjoyed for 16 years, and through the shop, he shares that craft with the community.
“This is unique to Atlanta,” Keenan said. “This store here, there's nothing like it.”
An artistic process
Beer and Wine Craft buys concentrated grape juice from a distributor. Customers can choose from more than 100 grape varieties, some grown in the Napa Valley in California; Tuscany, Italy; Bordeaux, France; the Barossa Valley in Australia; and the Willamette Valley in Oregon.
“We don't bring in the grapes,” Keenan said. “I don't ever want to bring in the grapes. Once you pick that grape, it is on its way downhill faster than you know. It’s got bad microbes in it that [causes it to spoil] real easy. It oxidizes real easy. Everything goes wrong with it.”
The juice is treated with sulfites, which are naturally occurring in grapes. It is then placed into a primary fermenter, where it stays for 15 days.
Keenan also ferments wine in his beloved Hungarian oak barrels, a process that lasts between two and three months.
While French, American and Hungarian oak barrels come from subspecies of the white oak tree, he said the Hungarian barrels leave a perfect finish because of the size of the cellulose cells.
“This is an art, not a science,” he said. “You have to taste it on a regular basis.”
After the wine rests for the allotted time, it is fined and cleared, which involves stopping the fermentation process and adding sulfites and clearing agents. The wine is then transferred into a carboy, a large, clear jug.
The wine remains in the carboy for roughly two weeks before it is transferred to another carboy to remove unwanted sediment. The beverage is refined for two more weeks until it is siphoned into a third carboy. Then, it is ready to be bottled.
From start to finish, the process takes between six and eight weeks. Keenan said every 6 gallons of wine yields 30 bottles.
In the back of the shop, customers can also buy supplies to make their own beer. Here, there are kits complete with instructions, hops, spices, yeast and malt extract to create a variety of ales.
However, because the shop does not have a license for beer tasting, it only offers classes and sells supplies.
Beer and Wine Craft will host winemaking classes from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 16, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 2. Each class is $75 per person.
Beer making classes are set at the same time on Sept. 23, Nov. 11 and on an undetermined date in December. Beer classes are $55 per person.
Fruits of labor
After a decade of leading its wine production, Keenan has cemented Beer and Wine Craft as a Sandy Springs staple where customers can enjoy wines that cannot be found anywhere else.
“It's just a really, really nice craft, and people enjoy it,” he said. “It takes less than two hours to make 30 bottles of it. It takes about half an hour to start it, half an hour to fine and clear it and about 45 minutes to bottle it.”
In addition to offering guests the opportunity to make their own batch, the shop keeps red, white and dessert wines stocked by the bottle and for tasting. Its standout selection is its private reserve, a Chianti-style blend that won Keenan a silver medal at the American Wine Society’s Commercial Wine Competition in 2022.