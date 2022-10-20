Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber names new president

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce announced Oct. 19 that Adam Forrand will be the group’s new president and CEO.
“We could not be more pleased to have Adam at the helm,” SSPC Board Chair Tisha Rosamond said. “We are looking forward to collaborating with him and to his leadership in taking the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber to the next level.”
Forrand is currently a vice president for the Gwinnet Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett.
“I am honored to be the Board’s selection as the next leader of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber,” Forrand said. “I am thankful for their confidence in me, and I look forward to working with them to build a remarkable future for the SSPC.”
In the past Forrand lead his own marketing communications agency, as well as contributed to the success of a Seattle-based education technology start-up and multi-national companies such as Pearson Learning and McGraw-Hill. In addition to his time with the Gwinnett Chamber, he has also served on the Atlanta Regional Workforce Development Board.
Born in Tampa, Forrand earned a BBA in Marketing from Stetson University where he met his wife Lori, a Special Education teacher. They are the parents of three children and live in Metro Atlanta.
He will start the new role Nov. 1.