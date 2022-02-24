Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber names new president and CEO

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Businessman Robb Dillon has been named to replace outgoing Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Mahaffey in March.
Mahaffey announced his retirement in October after 11 years of leading the organization. Tisha Rosamond, chairwoman of the chamber’s Board of Directors, said Dillon’s diverse business experience and enthusiasm for networking will bring “a wonderful perspective and energy” to the organization.
“We are excited to work with him to create a collaborative environment for promoting business and community within Sandy Springs,” Rosamond said.
Dillon, 52, is an Atlanta native with an extensive background in leading sales organizations and program creation intended to strengthen business visibility and marketing opportunities, according to the chamber.
Most recently, Dillon worked as a sales director for Flourish Software LLC, where he established a partnership with Oracle in Canada and opened new international opportunities for the firm. He has also served in marketing and sales capacities for Champion Logistics Group and YAVAY.
Dillon’s other work includes acting as the owner and operator of the New York Butcher Shoppes, founder of SMASHmouse LLC and Step Up Development. SMASHmouse is the creator of a one-piece universal music pedal, while Step Up Development is a firm focused on development and investment opportunities in secondary and tertiary urban environments in Georgia.
Additionally, Dillon has held leadership opportunities with civic organizations like chairman of the Georgia Logistics Summit, member of the board for MusicTech Connect, Technology Association of Georgia Supply Chain and Logistics Society Board, Atlanta Tech Village and the Atlanta Sports Council.
Dillon said he is honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and stability of his hometown.
“Sandy Springs has a strong foundation within its business community, which is exciting,” Dillon said. “However, the past two pandemic years have created challenges to our economy and workforce, and I am looking forward to working with our business, civic and regional partners to address the issues and plan together to develop a roadmap for our future.”
Dillon attended The Westminster Schools in Atlanta and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. He has two children, 13-year-old Jackson Dillon and 11-year-old Ryan Dillon, who attend the Holy Innocents Episcopal Schools.