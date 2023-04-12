Rumble Boxing to launch in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Rumble Boxing will host a grand opening for its first Alpharetta location April 27-30 with exclusive specials.
The studio offers 10-round group workouts that alternate between strength conditioning and boxing using teardrop-shaped bags filled with water in 45-minute sessions. All classes are open to beginners and are available for single purchase or in package and membership options.
First-time business owner Drew Oliver said he thinks Alpharetta is a perfect fit for the high energy workouts that the studio provides.
“Our Rumble Boxing Alpharetta studio is family owned,” co-owner Sarah Oliver said. “We love seeing families join Rumble to have fun, strengthen their relationships and get healthy together. This makes us feel like we are a part of something truly special.”
The grand opening will offer a buy-one, get-one-free class special for local members.
The studio will operate from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, from 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 9 a.m.-noon Sundays in Suite C at 6110 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.
More information on offers and classes can be found at rumbleboxinggym.com/location/alpharetta.