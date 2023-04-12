 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rumble Boxing to launch in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Rumble Boxing will host a grand opening for its first Alpharetta location April 27-30 with exclusive specials.

The studio offers 10-round group workouts that alternate between strength conditioning and boxing using teardrop-shaped bags filled with water in 45-minute sessions. All classes are open to beginners and are available for single purchase or in package and membership options.

First-time business owner Drew Oliver said he thinks Alpharetta is a perfect fit for the high energy workouts that the studio provides.

“Our Rumble Boxing Alpharetta studio is family owned,” co-owner Sarah Oliver said. “We love seeing families join Rumble to have fun, strengthen their relationships and get healthy together. This makes us feel like we are a part of something truly special.”

The grand opening will offer a buy-one, get-one-free class special for local members.

The studio will operate from 5:30 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, from 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays and 9 a.m.-noon Sundays in Suite C at 6110 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta.

More information on offers and classes can be found at rumbleboxinggym.com/location/alpharetta.

Reach Shelby Israel at 770-847-8079. Follow her on Twitter @shelbyisrael1.